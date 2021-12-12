Knowledge Is Power: At The Agudah’s Yeshiva Summit 3.0, New York State Yeshivos Thirst For Knowledge [PHOTOS]

Knowledge is power, and for its third installment, the Agudah’s Yeshiva Services Department once again presented the Yeshiva Summit, the premier event for yeshiva leadership and administrators in New York State.

The Summit drew record participants seeking knowledge to empower them to optimally run their schools in accordance with federal, state, and local statutes and regulations.

Another key aspect of the Summit is the unique networking opportunities. Yeshiva administrators exchanged ideas and insights with each other; consulted with recognized experts in specific fields; interacted with vendors providing services targeted to yeshivos’ needs; and met with and were advised by government officials. As numerous Yeshiva administrators explained, “providing the opportunity to network amongst colleagues and other likeminded professionals is an invaluable tool. In our current, volatile climate and with new challenges and various, complex funding streams to navigate, exchanging best practices is most powerful.”

The Yeshiva Summit also provides a platform for over 40 vendors to showcase their goods and services to yeshivas.

“The Agudah’s Yeshiva Services department is constantly looking for ways to service you, to service our yeshivas, to service our schools, and most of all to service Klal Yisroel,” exclaimed Rabbi Yehoshua Pinkus, director of Yeshiva Services at Agudath Israel, in his opening plenary. He noted that the topics discussed at the Summit were chosen based on recommendations and requests from the attendees, and that it demonstrates their interest in gaining knowledge and insight to ensure that they are compliant with government regulations in the most optimal way.

The opening plenary was followed by a panel discussion with Rabbi Nissan Gewirtzman, president of Yeshiva Consulting Services, Jim Cultrara, director for education at the New York State Catholic Conference, and co-chair of the New York State Coalition for Independent and Religious Schools, and Rabbi Yehoshua Pinkus. The discussion was moderated by Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, director of New York government relations at Agudath Israel.

In his introduction to the keynote address, Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, Agudah’s executive vice president, noted, “It is a tremendous chizuk for us at Agudas Yisroel to see the crowd that has come here today, to see the vibrancy, to look at what the vendors have to offer. This is our Yeshiva community.” He then went on to explain, “At Agudas Yisroel we like to make sure that everything is done according to Daas Torah… based on the special vision that Gedolei Yisroel have.”

In his keynote address, Rabbi Don Blumberg, Rosh Yeshiva, Kollel Yisroel V’Shimson of the West Side & Rosh Yeshiva, Yeshivas Ohel Yaakov, tackled the issue of taking government funding al pi Torah.

Roundtables were also held with each of the presenters, affording attendees a unique opportunity to have freeform discussions with these experts, to learn from them in a more informal setting than the presentations.

Throughout the Summit, multiple sessions were held on different funding programs, opportunities, and regulations in New York State. Rabbi Baruch Noy, director of educational technology and IT, HAFTR, and EdTech consultant, COJDSP, presented on technology in yeshivas, speaking about what administrators need to know in the office and around the school. Marina Vishnepolskaya, principal, Offit Kurman, P.A. spoke about the pitfalls and opportunities of employee benefits, ERISA, and New York pension law. Rabbi Yehoshua Pinkus, director and Rabbi Ami Bazov, coordinator, of Yeshiva Services at Agudath Israel, delivered a comprehensive session on recent compliance updates. David M. Pollock, associate executive director, and director of public policy, JCRC-NY, provided an overview of security related grants and funding programs on both the federal and state levels. Rabbi Yaakov Wasser, CPA, partner, Wasser, Brettler, Klar & Lipstein LLP, presented a case study of QTR and parsonage. Ms. Christina Coughlin, NYSED assistant commissioner, gave an important address, which covered numerous yeshiva programs in New York State. And Mr. Chaim Book, partner, Moskowitz & Book, LLP, addressed the attendees on common employment issues in law.

Agudath Israel would like to give special thanks to all the government officials who attended the Summit, to both learn about yeshivas as well as to share insight to yeshiva leadership. Among the attendees were State Senators Mike Martucci and Elijah Reichlin-Melnick; State Assemblymember Mike Lawler; Ms. Frances G. Wills, Board of Regents, NYSED; Ms. Bernadette Fitzgerald, Mr. Mark Otto, Mr. Lawrence Pendergast, and Mr. Eric Weinbaum from the NYC Department of Education; and Rockland County Legislator Aron Wieder.

“The Yeshiva Summit was extremely successful, and we appreciate the tremendous feedback we have received,” said Mr. Avrohom Weinstock, chief of staff, Agudath Israel of America. “I would like to thank the Yeshiva Services department for putting together such an amazing event, and to all of the staff who worked tirelessly to make it happen.”