Rochester Officers Will Not Face Charges In Fatal Shooting

The fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man by two Rochester police officers investigating reported gunfire “did not rise to the level of criminal conduct,” according to the state attorney general’s office.

Mark Gaskill was a back seat passenger in a vehicle officers pulled over early on the morning of May 14 after it was seen on cameras leaving a nearby location where a gunfire-detection system had been activated.

Two officers who allegedly saw Gaskill reach into his waistband and draw a gun fired 11 shots. Gaskill was struck six times, according to a report released Friday by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation.

Police found a loaded pistol near Gaskill’s right hand. A firearms analysis confirmed that the gun was the same one that fired the gunshots detected by the gunfire-detection system that morning, according to the report.

The Office of Special Investigation said it determined the officers’ actions were not criminal after reviewing body-worn camera footage, street surveillance video, witness interviews and other evidence.

“Based on an extensive review of the facts of this case, OSI determined that the officers involved were not unjustified in their use of deadly force, as the law requires for bringing criminal charges,” James said in a prepared release.

(AP)