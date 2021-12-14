“We’ll Kill You:” Anti-Vaxxers Threaten HaRav Kanievsky’s Family Members

In recent days, the family members of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky have been subject to death threats, curses and insults from anti-vaxxers, Yediot Achranot reported on Tuesday morning

Following the Israeli government’s launch of the pediatric vaccination campaign about three weeks ago, the anti-vax discourse has heightened and the anti-vaxxers have chosen the Kanievsky family as a target, especially Reb Yanky Kanievsky, HaRav Chaim’s grandson and main assistant.

Yanky has been taunted on the street with statements such as: “You’re murderers,” “The blood of children is on your hands,” and threats of: “We’ll get you,” We’ll abuse your children.”

Yanky also received a message stating: “You sold Am Yisrael for the sake of money. You used your grandfather to sell our small children and inoculate them. What do you think, that there’s no Elokim b’Shamayim? Your yichus won’t help. Yitzchak also had a wicked son named Eisav. When it’s a matter of dinei nefashos, there’s no proteksia from Hakadosh Baruch Hu.”

Other family members have also received threats via voicemail or text: “Yimach Shimcha,” “We’ll kill you,” Amalek” and a veiled threat: “יש דין ויש דיין.”

One relative found an anti-vax pamphlet outside his door along with threats of: “We’ll kill you,” and “We’ll come to Bnei Brak and then you’ll understand.”

In one of the voice messages received by a family member, an anonymous person issued an ultimatum, saying that a statement must be issued denying HaRav’s Chaim support for vaccination… or at first HaRav Chaim’s ‘papers’ will be thrown in the garbage (the leaflets with HaRav Chaim’s divrei Torah that are distributed to the public], and then.. we’ll wait and see…”

Chareidi reporter Yisrael Cohen told Yediot that the Kanievskys are concerned that HaRav Chaim or a relative could be physically attacked. “They’re used to criticism and pressure from the public but these people are not normal and are unpredictable.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)