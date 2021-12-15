NYC: Eric Adams To Appoint Keechant Sewell As First Female NYPD Commissioner:

Mayor-elect Eric Adams is expected to appoint KeeChant Sewell as the next NYPD commissioner after the current head of the police department retires at the end of the year.

Sewell would become the first black woman to hold the post of NYPD’s top cop. She currently serves as the Nassau County chief of detectives.

The announcement is expected to come Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m. in Queens.

The news of the historic appointment comes less than a week after it was revealed current NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and the department’s second in command, First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker, will finish their full terms and retire at the end of the year.

(AP)