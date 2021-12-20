Chasdei Hashem: Avreich Seriously Injured In Old City Shooting Released To Rehab

Aharon Yehuda Imargarin with Dr. Alon Schwartz and his parents. (Shaarei Tzedek spokesperson)

Aharon Yehuda Imargarin, the kollel avreich who was seriously injured in the terror attack near the Kosel last month was released from Shaarei Tzedek Hospital on Sunday and transferred to a rehabilitation center in Tel HaShomer.

Aharon, 26, was shot multiple times as he was making his way to his kollel in the Jewish quarter.

“We received Aharon [at Shaarei Tzedek[ as he was hovering between life and death,” said Dr. Alon Schwartz, the director of the hospital’s trauma unit.

“Now that he is being released from Shaarei Tzedek after such a complex injury, we’re very pleased with his progress. He still has a long mission ahead of him of rehabilitation and a return to routine.”

Shaarei Tzedek spokesperson

