“I Killed My Wife:” HaGaon HaRav Badani Tells Over A Tragic Story

HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani, the Zakein Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, spoke at a Rabbinical conference at Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer last week and told over a tragic story.

HaRav Badani spoke out against anti-vaxxers, saying that there’s a passuk in the Torah: ‘ונשמרתם מאוד לנפשותיכם’. “Whoever doesn’t fulfill this – it’s very chamur. The vaccines caused mortality to significantly decrease. There are many who tell all types of stories but everyone needs to know that it’s forbidden to refrain from [getting vaccinated]. Whoever refrains is trampling himself and the halacha.”

“An incident happened that a woman told her husband that she wants to get vaccinated. He told her stories and convinced her not to get vaccinated. She ended up contracting COVID and passing away. Afterward, the husband walked the streets saying: ‘I killed my wife’ – in those words.”

“Let’s not be caught in such a situation,” HaRav Badani stressed. “Who is meshuga to want to reach such a situation?”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)