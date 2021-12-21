“I Killed My Wife:” HaGaon HaRav Badani Tells Over A Tragic Story

HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani, the Zakein Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, spoke at a Rabbinical conference at Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer last week and told over a tragic story.
HaRav Badani spoke out against anti-vaxxers, saying that there’s a passuk in the Torah: ‘ונשמרתם מאוד לנפשותיכם’. “Whoever doesn’t fulfill this – it’s very chamur. The vaccines caused mortality to significantly decrease. There are many who tell all types of stories but everyone needs to know that it’s forbidden to refrain from [getting vaccinated]. Whoever refrains is trampling himself and the halacha.”
“An incident happened that a woman told her husband that she wants to get vaccinated. He told her stories and convinced her not to get vaccinated. She ended up contracting COVID and passing away. Afterward, the husband walked the streets saying: ‘I killed my wife’ – in those words.”
“Let’s not be caught in such a situation,” HaRav Badani stressed. “Who is meshuga to want to reach such a situation?”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
YWN please stop with the tragic headlines and go ahead with all the tragic stories you have. But ur headlines are always confusing and tragic
Honored Rabbi, please answer me why Israel being the third most vaccinated nation in the world has one of the highest infection rates. As of now the fatality rate has gone down equally, from those who took the shot and those who didn’t, but the infection rate is currently higher by those who took the shot. Furthermore, there were a great many people who got the shot and died.