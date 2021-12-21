Dramatic Instructions From HaRav Chaim: “Vaccinate Children In The Talmudei Torah”

As fear of a major COVID wave in Israel spurred by the Omicron variant grows, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky issued dramatic instructions on Monday evening regarding COVID vaccinations for children.

A statement written in HaRav Chaim’s name and reviewed by him stated: “In response to principals of mosdos, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky responded regarding the issue of COVID vaccines: ‘Definitely order the vaccines to the Talmudei Torah and schools and [the children] should be vaccinated.'”

The instructions are causing quite a stir in Chareidi society since there has been a very low turnout to the pediatric vaccination campaign among Israelis in general, and in the Chareidi population in particular. As of last week, only 10% of all Israeli children aged 5-11 in the general population were vaccinated, and only 1.9% of children in the Chareidi sector were vaccinated.

