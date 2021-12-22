Terror In Israel: Terrorist Suffers Fiery End After Attempting To Ram Soldiers In The Shomron

An Arab terrorist attempted to ram IDF soldiers at a checkpoint near the Mevo Dotan yishuv in the Shomron on Tuesday night.

The soldiers opened fire on the terrorist’s car as he accelerated toward them, causing the car to crash into an army jeep, with both vehicles catching on fire.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Two soldiers were lightly injured but B’Chasdei Hashem did not need to be evacuated to the hospital.

The terrorist’s dead boy was extricated from his burning car. He was later identified as a 22-year-old resident of an Arab town near Jenin.

Hamas issued a statement praising the attack.

