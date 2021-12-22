IS THE PRESIDENT SICK? Biden Hacks and Coughs His Way Through Speech [VIDEO]

President Joe Biden has once again raised eyebrows – and questions – about his health after he repeatedly coughed through a Tuesday address in which he announced the White House’s plans to fight Covid-19 in the winter months.

Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday, thus causing viewers to wonder why the president was repeatedly coughing, for which he twice apologized during his speech.

“I know there are some parts of this country where people are very eager to get their booster, where it’s harder to get an appointment. Excuse me,” Biden said, unleashing a phlegmy cough into his hand.

He coughed again as he discussed FEMA’s response to conditions on the ground and appeared to briefly have difficulty breathing.

The incidents, on display for the nation to see, had many prominent social media users questioning whether Americans are being made fully aware of the president’s medical condition.

