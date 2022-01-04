BLOW TO KAHANA: His Rav Slams Giyur Plan, Calls For Its “Immediate End,” Forbids Kashrus Changes

The Moetzet HaRabbanut HaReishit L’Yisrael gathered for a meeting on Monday, with the rare participation of HaRav Chaim Druckman, a senior Dati Leumi Rav.

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana has claimed that HaRav Druckman supports his giyur plan and there have been varying reports if this was true or not. The announcement on Monday following the meeting was the first time that HaRav Druckman publicly denounced Kahana’s giyur plan.

Following the meeting, the Moetzet issued a statement, which was also signed by HaRav Druckman, saying: “The Moetzet HaRabbanut calls to immediately end the proposed giyur reform. The proposal to split the giyur system and institute different rules and options to undergo giyur poses a great danger. This plan will lead to a significant rift in the nation which will be irreparable and will divide the Jewish nation.”

Regarding the kashrus reforms, of which the first stage went into effect on Sunday, the Moetzet wrote: “According to halacha and in accordance with the decision of the Moetzet HaRabbanut HaReishis, no Rav should oversee kashrus that is not within the area of his position or in the place of the position of the Mara D’Asra apart from whoever is authorized for such by the Moetzet HaRabbanut and whoever does so is poreitz geder.”

On Sunday, HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, issued a call warning Rabbanim not to cooperate with the kashrus reforms, in a letter also signed by HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kaniesvky, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, and HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)