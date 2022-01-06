Iran’s Tasnim News Launches Hebrew-Language Website

The Iranian news agency Tasnim on Monday announced its launch of a Hebrew-language website.

The launch was timed to coincide with the second anniversary of the “martyrdom” of Quds Force commander Quassem Soleimani, who was eliminated by the US in a drone strike in January 2020.

Tasnim CEO Majid Qolizadeh explained that a Hebrew-language website was considered necessary due to the “strategic importance that the issue of Palestine has for the Islamic Republic of Iran and for Muslims across the world” and the “massive and systematic censorship” of news regarding the issue.

“Basically, everybody speaking Hebrew in the world can be among the audience for the Hebrew website of Tasnim News Agency,” Qolizadeh generously offered. “The new team of Tasnim News Agency is trying to provide the Hebrew-speaking people outside the occupied territories with true and authentic news of what is happening inside the occupied territories and other parts of the world, particularly in the West Asia region.”

“Tasnim tries to help the residents of the occupied territories know more about the true nature and behavior of their leaders, get informed about the shaky and dark future of usurpation and occupation of the land of a nation and about the crimes against them, and receive more accurate and genuine arguments and capabilities of the Zionist regime’s enemies.”

“The leaders of the Zionist regime are probably aware, so much more than what they pretend, of the doomed fate of their tyrannies and are mindful of the realities about and the capabilities of their adversaries, including Iran. Still, they can be in the group of audience for the Hebrew website of Tasnim News Agency to further realize the truth and what goes on in reality.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)