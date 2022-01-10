Israel: Alarming Surge In Seriously Ill COVID Cases Within A Week

As predicted by public health experts, Israel is recording a record number of new daily coronavirus cases, with the Health Ministry reporting 17,521 cases in the previous 24 hours, an especially alarming number for a Sunday since the number of people who test over the weekend is generally lower.

Even more alarming is the sharp increase in the number of seriously ill patients. There are currently 523 hospitalized COVID patients, out of whom 208 are seriously ill – more than double the number from just a week ago.

The seriously ill patients include 68 who are critically ill, with 16 patients attached to ECMO machines and 48 ventilated.

The positivity rate is 11.71%, the highest since October 2020.

There are currently 115,010 active COVID cases in Israel. The number of fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 8,259.

