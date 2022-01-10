BDE: Rebbetzin Tamah Kamenetsky, A”h, Eishes Chaver Of The Philadephia Rosh Yeshiva

Rebbetzin Tamah (Temi) Kamenetsky, a”h, the wife of the Philadelphia Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky, passed away overnight Sunday at the age of 92.

The levaya will begin at the Philadelphia Yeshivah on Monday morning at 10 a.m. Kevurah will take place at Mt. Judah Cemetery in Queens.

The nifteres, z’l, was the daughter of Rav Mordechai and Charna Reizel Brooks and grew up in Boro Park and Williamsburg.

Rebbetzin Kamenesky, z’l, supported her husband and stood by his side through his many years of disseminating Torah. She also was active in establishing shiurei Torah for women, especially on Shemiras HaLashon.

She left behind many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren following in the Derech HaTorah, including numerous chashuve Rabbanim and Roshei Yeshivos.

Yehi Zichra Baruch.

