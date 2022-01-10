CHILLING: Iran Threatens U.S. – Says Revenge Will Come From “Within” United States

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps leader Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani is warning that revenge for the assassination of former IRGC leader Qassem Soleimani will come from “within” the United States.

Soleimani was killed on January 3rd, 2020 in a US air strike on his vehicle in Baghdad, just days after Iran-backed militia fighters stormed the US embassy in Iraq.

“We do not need to be present as supervisors everywhere, wherever is necessary we take revenge against Americans by the help of people on their side and within their own homes without our presence,” Ghaani said.

He added that the United States should “deal” with those involved in the assassination before the “children of the Resistance Front” take matters into their own hands.

“This revenge has begun,” he said. “Americans will be uprooted from the region.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)