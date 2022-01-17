Israeli Hospitals Open New Virus Wards, 1 Hospital Turns Away Ambulances

As Omicron cases continue to soar in Israel, the increasing number of seriously ill COVID patients along with flu patients is beginning to strain Israel’s hospitals.

Assuta Hospital in Ashdod informed Magen David Adom on Sunday morning that ambulances should be diverted to other hospitals for at least two hours as its inpatient and emergency departments were overflowing. The hospital stated that the move was coordinated with the Health Ministry, adding that “it should be noted that there’s a critical shortage of staff that is exacerbating the situation.”

Other hospitals have announced that they are opening new COVID wards. Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem opened its third COVID ward over the weekend as well another ICU unit, and Shaarei Tzedek Hospital also opened another COVID ward.

Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah opened a new underground COVID ward on Sunday. “The increase in the number of COVID cases is being felt,” the hospital stated. “Beginning this afternoon, Beilinson will be operating two underground COVID wards like it did during the third wave.”

Assaf Harofeh Medical Center near Tel Aviv reported on Sunday that it is opening a new urgent care center that will be used only in the case of a sharp increase in patients.

A senior Health Ministry official told Yisrael Hayom that due to the situation, “some hospitals have already announced a reduction in elective procedures, mainly due to medical staffers that are in quarantine.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)