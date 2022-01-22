Report: With US Consent, Russia Proposes Interim Nuclear Deal To Iran

Russia proposed an interim nuclear agreement to Iran involving limited sanctions relief in exchange for the reimposition of some restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear program, NBC News reported over the weekend.

The US is aware of the proposal, the report said, citing multiple unnamed US officials. However, sources in the Biden administration said that the US is distancing itself from Russia’s proposal.

The report added that Iran has rejected Russia’s proposal.

A senior unnamed official from the Biden administration told NBC that an interim arrangement was not under serious discussion.

“Though we cannot speak for any discussions that may have taken place between Russia and Iran, at this stage we are certain that no such interim arrangement is being seriously discussed,” he said.

The report came three days after Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow on an official state visit and a day after a report that Iran, Russia and China began a joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean.

