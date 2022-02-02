Dvora Berliner Is The New Head Of Meron State Inquiry

Former judge Dvora Berliner was appointed as the new head of the state commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster, a statement by Israel’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut said on Tuesday.

Berliner will replace Miriam Naor, the former Supreme Court chief justice who was suddenly niftar last week.

“Unfortunately, [Naor’s] death did not allow her to complete her important work,” Hayut said. “But I trust that the committee headed by former justice Dvora Berliner will do everything necessary to get the job done. I would like to thank justice Berliner for agreeing to head the committee and to wish her and members of the committee success in completing their report.”

Berliner served as president of the Tel Aviv District Court from 2006 to 2009 and previously served as vice-president.

