Gantz Lands In Bahrain In 1st Official Visit By DM

Defense Minister Benny Gantz flew to Bahrain on Wednesday in an official visit to the Persian Gulf state to sign security agreements.

News of Gantz’s arrival in Manama came as a surprise to Israelis as his trip was kept secret until his arrival for security reasons.

Gantz is scheduled to meet with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and Minister of Defense Affairs Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Noaimi.

He will return to Israel on Thursday night, spending just 24 hours in the island kingdom.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)