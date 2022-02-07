Holocaust Survivor Dies Of Wounds From Hamas Rocket In May

A 91-year-old Israeli woman who was critically wounded by a Hamas rocket attack last May died Sunday from complications from her injuries, her family said.

Naomi Pearlman, a Holocaust survivor originally from Poland, was injured when a rocket struck her home in the southern city of Ashkelon during Operation Guardian of the Walls last May.

The blast killed her Indian caregiver, and both of Pearlman’s legs were amputated after the blast.

Her son, Shuki, told the state-run Kan broadcaster that his mother had been hospitalized since the rocket attack.

“She survived the Holocaust, raised a wonderful family,” he said. “If there was anyone who deserved to be called the ultimate survivor, it was her.”

