A fire broke out at the Hotel Pennsylvania in Midtown Manhattan this afternoon. The famed hotel is currently undergoing demolition.

The fire in the 23-floor building on 7th Avenue began around 2:30 pm.

78 firefighters fought the blaze, which took approximately half an hour to get under control. No injuries have been reported.

The structure has been vacant since closing to the public last year.

