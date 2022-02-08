Chassidim Weep As Rebbe Dances Despite His Illness

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room at the Hachnasas Sefer Torah at the Viznitzer Beis Medrash in London on Sunday.

The Viznitzer Rebbe of London who is ill and in great need of Rachamei Shamayim, led the moving event, attended by hundreds of chassidim, and danced with the Sefer Torah despite his weakness.

The Rebbe is sceduled to undergo treatment in the coming days and the tzibur is requested to daven for Rebbe Dovid ben Sima Mirel l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

The Sefer Torah was donated by HaRav Shlomo Glick, the gabbai of the Viznitzer Beis Medrash.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)