Viznitzer Rebbe Of London Begins Series Of Treatments

The Viznitzer Rebbe of London on Tuesday was hospitalized for a series of treatments he will undergo in the upcoming months, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The Rebbe is suffering from primary CNS lymphoma (PCNSL), a rare and highly aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that primarily affects the brain or spinal cord.

The Rebbe will be hospitalized for a week for the first series of treatments but subsequent treatments will be shorter.

An atzeres chizuk is expected to take place in London next week in the zechus of the Rebbe’s refuah sheleimah.

The Rebbe’s older brother, the Viznitzer Rebbe of Monsey recently traveled to London to visit his brother.

The public is called to daven for the Rebbe Dovid ben Sima Mirel l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)