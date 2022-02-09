NEAR-LYNCH: Israeli Escapes With His Life From Shechem Minutes After IDF Operation

An Israeli taxi driver who entered Shechem on Tuesday in order to have it serviced at a mechanic was almost lynched by Arabs enraged over the elimination of three terrorists by Israeli forces minutes earlier.

The Arabs threw rocks, tires, and other objects at him, breaking all the windows of his taxi while screaming: “Burn the car! Burn the car!”

The Israeli unknowingly entered the town minutes after the operation took place.

By a neis, the Israeli escaped with his life intact, only suffering light injuries.

The taxi driver, Naaman, told Radio 103FM on Wednesday morning: “They destroyed my whole car, they didn’t leave a single window. Twenty Arabs threw 5-kilo rocks at me. Palestinian policemen had to escort me out to IDF soldiers. I didn’t know about the elimination [of the terrorists]. That’s the last time I’m going there.”

Israelis commonly enter Palestinian cities [at their own risk] for various services that are cheaper across the Green Line, although it is forbidden by Israeli law to enter Area A – areas under full Palestinian control.

The Israeli was detained by police for questioning and was conditionally released.

“Israelis who enter Area A violate the law and endanger their security and wellbeing,” Israel Police said in a statement.

Thousands of Palestinians participated in a mass funeral for the terrorists on Tuesday afternoon in Shechem, screaming out for revenge and waving Hamas flags, as can be seen below:

שכם הערב. אלפים בהלוויה. מחר שביתה כללית בעיר והאזור וקריאות ליציאה לנקודות החיכוך.ברמאללה דורשים חקירה בינלאומית אבל צריך לזכור בחזית ההסברה הבינלאומית אין היום קול פלסטיני דומננטי.רוב רובה של ההנהגה הפלסטינית אינה דוברת אנגלית.אין עריקאת ואין עשראווי. pic.twitter.com/WMfdfXeSF7 — Jack khoury.جاك خوري (@KhJacki) February 8, 2022

شاهد| أجهزة سلطة حركة فتح تمنع رفع رايات خضراء وتطلق النار في الهواء خلال تشييع جثامين الشبان الثلاثة الذين اغتالهم الاحتلال في #نابلس.#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/zqCQXONAxP — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 8, 2022

According to Israel Police, the operation was not a targeted killing as Israeli security officials first tried to arrest the terrorists, who were imminently planning to commit terror attacks in addition to the four attacks against Israelis they committed in recent weeks. The terrorists were killed in self-defense only after they prepared to shoot at the Israeli security officials.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)