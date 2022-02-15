Lieberman Advances More Decrees Against Chareidim

As public ire toward Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman grows due to the soaring cost of living in Israel and the taxes he imposed on various goods, he once again is trying to divert the public attention toward the Chareidi sector with another series of decrees.

The new plan he presented to the Knesset’s Socio-Economic Committee on Tuesday calls for the revocation of discounts for property tax, daycares, and after-school programs for non-working parents.

Additionally, the number of hours of limmud in kollelim will be cut from 40 to 20 without the budget being changed in order to “encourage” Chareidim to work a half-day.

The plan also calls for financial incentives for Chareidi institutions that will incorporate core curriculum programs into their studies. Finally, Lieberman is advancing the Chareidi Draft Law in its third reading in the Knesset.

UTJ MK Uri Maklev, a member of the economic committee, attacked Lieberman during the meeting: “The finance minister always declares that everything is Gan Eden but now everything has turned to Gehinnon. Many Israeli citizens don’t have parnassah. Women who work hard are persecuted despite the fact that they’re contributing. There is no socio-economic or humanitarian considerations here, only persecution and re-education of the Chareidi public.”

“Someone who studies ancient Chinese or anthropology – that’s okay but learning Torah is not? What sins have the children committed?”

“Lieberman’s plan isn’t new,” UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni said. “There was already someone in the history of the Jewish nation who said: ‘ודתיהם שונות מכל עם ואת דתי המלך אינם עושים ולמלך אין שוה להניחם.’

“Many Liebermans have passed through us in history and disappeared and Am Yisrael lives and exists. Lieberman is making every effort to keep the Chareidim in the headlines in order to cover up his failures.”

איש צר ואויב איווט הרע הזה pic.twitter.com/t2grgBX5Po — ינון מגל (@YinonMagal) February 14, 2022

“The voice is the voice of Lieberman but the hands are the hands of Naftali Bennett, who promised eight months ago to protect the Chareidi sector,” said UTJ MK Meir Porush.

“Liberman’s plan is no less than a cry of war against a specific population,” said UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler. “Like that of Putin against Ukraine.”

It’s not only the Chareidi sector that is angry with Lieberman. Due to the general public’s anger toward him for raising taxes, he has been repeatedly been subject to attacks whenever he goes out in public, with some of the attacks videoed and uploaded to social media.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)