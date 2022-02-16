Israel May Allow Civil Marriage In Compromise Deal, Lieberman Denies

A compromise deal to allow civil marriage in Israel is being mulled by the government, Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

The deal, which was proposed by New Hope MK Sharren Haskel, would allow Israelis to marry in civil ceremonies in foreign embassies and consulates. Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana first vetoed the suggestion but then agreed to support it in exchange for repealing the grandchild amendment to the Law of Return, which grants Israeli citizenship to people with one Jewish grandparent or any person married to a Jew.

Kahana believes that the compromise would be supported by right-wing politicians as they believe that the repeal of the grandchild clause is critical for the Jewish identity of the State.

However, although the report said that the Yisrael Beiteinu party was open to the option, a statement issued by Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman seems to disprove that – which is not surprising considering that Lieberman’s voter base are mainly immigrants from the former Soviet Union, many of whom entered Israel due to the grandchild amendment.

“There is no deal – there are lies,” Lieberman said. “I hear the reports tonight of a so-called deal that people will be able to marry in consulates in exchange for repealing the grandchild section of the Law of Return. I’m not aware of any such proposal and Yisrael Beiteinu will never sit in a government that agrees to such nonsense. Civil marriage is an important initiative that must be unconditional.”

Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) is also opposed to a deal: “The grandchild clause in the Law of Return is of strategic importance to Diaspora Jewry and Israel. It was not and will not subject to negotiations in this government.”

Oren Henig, the head of the Liba organization, stated: “It’s horrifying to discover how far Minister Kahana is willing to go for a position and power. He’s harming giyur, marriage, the Rabbanut, kashrus, and the kedusha of the Kosel. Am Yisrael will not be silent. It’s time to take to the streets – secular, religious, and Chareidim, and protect the Jewish tradition and character.”

Marriage governed by halacha is not the only religious issue the government is planning to infringe on, with initiatives such as approving work permits on Shabbos for males over age 16 and the abolition of the committee for the approval of abortions expected to be brought for a vote in the coming months.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)