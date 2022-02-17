Israeli Taxpayers’ Money To Fund Free Couples Counseling For LGBTQ Only

An Israeli organization is offering free couples counseling to LGBTQ couples under the auspices of the Welfare Ministry headed by Yesh Atid’s Meir Cohen, Arutz Sheva reported.

The organization also offers free parental guidance, family therapy, child and adolescent care, and legal advice to LGBTQ couples only, all funded by Israeli taxpayers’ money. There are no comparable services offered to normative couples.

The head of the B’Tzalmo organization, Shai Glick, stated: “Public funds, like their name says, belong to the public. If the Welfare Ministry thinks it’s necessary to fund couples counseling for the general public, it should do so. But to give public funds to a small group only is blatant discrimination and a lack of equality. We demand from the government ministers, like the Health Minister and the Welfare Minister and other ministers, to tend to all Israeli citizens and not just small minority groups.”

Michael Poa, the head of Bochrim B’Michpacha (Choosing Family), said: “After Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz harmed Israel’s blood reserves and the medications budget [a reference to the inclusion of voice change surgery for transvestites in this years’ budget] in favor of the advancement of an agenda of the dissolution of the family, Welfare Minister Meir Cohen is trying to bypass him from the left…apparently the ministers in Bennett’s government are competing with each other over who will most promote the LGBTQ cult – at the expense of the general population.”

RECEIVE YWN BREAKING UPDATES IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)