Report: Israel Strikes Syria Hours After Assad Meets Russian Defense Minister

Syrian media reported on Thursday that Israel fired several surface-to-surface missiles overnight Wednesday at the village of Zakia near Damascus.

There was damage to property but no casualties or injuries were reported.

The strikes came only hours after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu.

Shoygu’s office said that they discussed “military-technical cooperation as part of the joint fight against international terrorism” and Russian humanitarian assistance to Syrians.

Last week, an anti-aircraft missile fired from Syria exploded in the air over northern Israel early Wednesday morning, triggering sirens in the area of Umm al-Fahm

Shrapnel from the Syria anti-aircraft missile was later discovered in an open field near Jenin.

Syria filed the missile in response to an IDF attack near Damascus which killed one soldier and wounded five. In turn, Israel retaliated for the counter-attack inside Israeli territory, striking Syrian air defense batteries.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)