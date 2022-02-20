UNBOMBABLE: Iran Building New Nuke Facility Impervious to Attack

Iran is building a new nuclear facility in Natanz that is believed to be completely impenetrable and will exist regardless of a US nuclear deal with Iran, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The massive facility goes so deep under a mountain in Natanz – the city where Israel recently carried out sabotage attacks on two other facilities – that it is believed to be veritably impossible to bomb from the air. It is also dug much deeper into a mountain than even the Fordow nuclear facility, already considered very difficult to attack.

“Fordow is already viewed as so deeply buried that it would be difficult to destroy via aerial attack. The new Natanz site may be even harder to destroy,” Institute for Science and International Security president David Albright wrote, the Post reported.

Albright noted that the mountain under which the Fordow facility exists is 960 meters (3,150 feet) tall, whereas the mountain where the new facility is being built is 1,608 (5,275 feet) meters tall. By his estimation this would make it 50% more difficult to attack from the air than the Fordow facility.

The analyst added that “a relatively small number of advanced IR-6 centrifuges, say 1,000, would be enough to create a more powerful enrichment plant, providing a doubling of the enrichment output compared to Fordow and requiring about one-third of the floor area of Fordow’s main hall.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)