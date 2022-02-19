Israel Repeats Call To Leave Ukraine: “Eruption Will Be Fast & Severe”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Motzei Shabbos reiterated the call for Israelis to immediately leave Ukraine.

“The eruption [of war] will be fast and severe,” the Foreign Ministry’s statement said.

The ministry said that Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky and embassy staff will remain in Kyiv for now to assist Israeli citizens who need travel documents.

“The Foreign Ministry is following the developments, as well as the decisions of the US and UK to evacuate their embassies in Kyiv and move to the city of Lviv, in order to protect the lives of Israeli envoys in Ukraine, while providing solutions for Israeli citizens.”

Israel’s call comes as Western leaders continue to warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent and clashes intensify between Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainians in eastern Ukraine.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)