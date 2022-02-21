WATCH: From Jerusalem To Tehran? “Rav Of Saudi Arabia” Films Himself On Streets Of Iran

Rav Yaakov Herzog, the “Rav of Saudi Arabia” and a resident of the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood of Jerusalem, recently visited the Islamic Republic.

Rav Herzog, who lived in Brooklyn until he was 12 and has a US passport, wasn’t afraid to film himself in full Chassidic garb narrating in Hebrew on the streets of Tehran and at the kevarim of Mordechai HaTzaddik and Esther HaMalka. He also met with members of the local Jewish community.

The purpose of his visit is unknown as due to the sensitivity of the issue, he refused to be interviewed about his trip.

Rav Herzog has already ended his visit to Iran, flying from there to Saudi Arabia.

אצל מרדכי ואסתר , זכות גדולה .

Tomb of Mordechai and Esther – Hamadan pic.twitter.com/NjLSNRUTo5 — Rabbi Jacob Herzog الحاخام يعقوب يسرائيل هرتسوغ (@RabbiHerzog) February 16, 2022

בית הרפואה היהודי תהראן Dr. Sapir Jewish Hospital and Charity Center on Mostafa Khomeini Street Tehran #Iran pic.twitter.com/uQIaECUTUa — Rabbi Jacob Herzog الحاخام يعقوب يسرائيل هرتسوغ (@RabbiHerzog) February 17, 2022

Emamzadeh Zeid Mosque Tehran Iran امامزاد سید ولی (بازار تهران) pic.twitter.com/DpHVmcbXSi — Rabbi Jacob Herzog الحاخام يعقوب يسرائيل هرتسوغ (@RabbiHerzog) February 18, 2022

