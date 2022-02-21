WATCH: From Jerusalem To Tehran? “Rav Of Saudi Arabia” Films Himself On Streets Of Iran

Rav Yaakov Herzog visits the kevarim of Mordechai and Esther (L.) and the Yusef Abad shul (R.) in Iran. (Rav Yaakov Herzog Twitter).

Rav Yaakov Herzog, the “Rav of Saudi Arabia” and a resident of the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood of Jerusalem, recently visited the Islamic Republic.

Rav Herzog, who lived in Brooklyn until he was 12 and has a US passport, wasn’t afraid to film himself in full Chassidic garb narrating in Hebrew on the streets of Tehran and at the kevarim of Mordechai HaTzaddik and Esther HaMalka. He also met with members of the local Jewish community.

The purpose of his visit is unknown as due to the sensitivity of the issue, he refused to be interviewed about his trip.

Rav Herzog has already ended his visit to Iran, flying from there to Saudi Arabia.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)