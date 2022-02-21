US Warns Russia Planning to Commit Atrocities in Ukraine

The United States has warned the United Nations that it has obtained intelligence showing that Russia is set on committing atrocities against numerous Ukrainians, if they ultimately invade.

In a letter sent by US ambassdor to the UN in Geneva, Bathsheba Nell Crocker, to the UN human rights chief, the US said Russia has prepared a list of Ukrainians “to be killed or sent to camps.”

“We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations,” the letter added.

The letter also warns that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to bring kidnappings and torture, and Russians could target political dissidents and religious and ethnic minorities.

President Joe Biden has said that he is certain, based on US intelligence, that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already given the order to invade Ukraine.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)