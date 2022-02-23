MUST SEE VIDEO: Biden Said Putin’s Tyranny is “Over” Once He Becomes President [FLASHBACK]

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden took punitive measures in response to Russia’s aggression in eastern Ukraine and warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to made further incursions into its neighbor.

The shocking developments now capturing global attention is particularly jarring, considering that the current Commander-in-Chief, Joe Biden, claimed back in 2019 that Putin wouldn’t attempt anything like this.

“Putin knows that when I am president of the United States his days of tyranny and trying to intimidate the United States and those in Eastern Europe are over!” he said in a campaign message.

The only thing that is now “over” are the delusions of those who believed President Biden could stop Putin’s aggression towards US allies.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)