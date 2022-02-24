THEY HAD ENOUGH: Two Top Prosecutors Resign from Manhattan DA’s Trump Probe

In a sign of growing frustration within the Manhattan DA’s office over the insistence that prosecutors find something to charge Donald Trump with, two top prosecutors have resigned, throwing the entire case into doubt.

Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne resigned together, but the DA’s office declined to comment on their departures.

The DA’s office launched a probe into the Trump Organization’s business practices in 2018 under then-District Attorney Cy Vance, and the investigation has continued under DA Alvin Bragg.

Dunne, a nearly 40-year veteran of the DA’s office, oversaw the investigation from the very beginning, and Pomerantz was asked by Vance to join the probe late last year, the NY Post reported.

Without Dunne and Pomerantz leading the investigation, it is no longer clear that Trump himself will be charged with anything.

Trump lawyer Ron Fischetti told the NY Post that he is “happy” they resigned, saying that without them there is “no investigation.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)