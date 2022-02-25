NEW: Putin Calls To Remove “Drug Addict, Neo-Nazi” Leadership Of Ukraine

In brief remarks on Russian state television, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his call for Ukraine’s military to disarm against Russian troops. He also called on Ukraine’s army to remove its leadership, which he referred to as a “‘gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis.”

“Take power into your own hands. It’s easier for us to come to an agreement with you than with a band of drug addicted and neo-Nazis,” he said.

Although earlier Friday the Kremlin suggested that Putin may be open to negotiations with Ukraine, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in his own remarks Friday that Russia would negotiate if Ukraine “lays down its arms.”

Lavrov also claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was offered previous opportunities to negotiate, and that Russia has “no obligation to recognize an anti-state coup.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)