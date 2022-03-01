WATCH: Uman Kloiz Turned Into Refuge For Local Non-Jews

As the war rages in Ukraine, including Uman, many non-Jewish locals, have turned to the Breslov Kloiz for assistance.

As YWN reported, Uman has been targeted by Russian attacks due to the weapons depots in the area, and locals flocked to the Kloiz when air-raid sirens went off.

Locals arrived at the protected area in the basement of the Breslover Kloiz. The few Jews still in Uman provided the locals with hot drinks and light refreshments and also administered medical assistance to those who needed it from the “Rosh Hashanah” medical clinic, which is mainly active during the crowded days of Rosh Hashanah.

A member of Ichud Breslov in Uman said: “Beginning from the start of the invasion, many passersby arriving at the shteibel as they were fleeing to the border crossings in order to rest and gather strength. The Ichuv Breslov aid teams provided as much help and support as possible.”

Yediot Achranot reported on Sunday that throughout Ukraine, thousands of non-Jews are flocking to shelters in shuls due to the belief that Russia will not target shuls in attacks.

