HATER ARRESTED: Suspect Who Spat on Jewish Man in Crown Heights Last Fall Arrested

A man who had been wanted by the NYPD since last fall for spitting on a religious Jew in Crown Heights was finally arrested on Wednesday and charged with hate crimes.

The hate incident occurred on September 9th, 2021, when the suspect approached a Jewish man at Utica Avenue near Park Place in Crown Heights, hurled some antisemitic remarks and then spat on his victim.

The NYPD said on Wednesday that they had found and arrested the suspect, 37-year-old Frank Abrokwa, a Bronx resident. The suspect has been charged with harassment as a hate crime and menacing as a hate crime.

UPDATE: This individual has been apprehended for the below incident in Brooklyn, having been already arraigned in the Bronx for forcible touching. https://t.co/TY67nM4JfM — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 2, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)