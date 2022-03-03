Teen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Plane Now Tracking Those of Russian Oligarchs

A teen who made national headlines after Elon Musk asked him to stop tracking his jet has now turned his attention to another venture: tracking the private jets of Russian oligarchs and billionaires.

The 19-year-old has launched two new Twitter accounts, @RUOligarchJets and @Putinjet, after Russia invaded its neighboring country, Ukraine.

Since launching, the two Twitter profiles have gained nearly 300,000 combined followers and provides live updates on the movement of the jets along with pictures of maps showing their location.

Included in the list of jets being tracked are those of prominent Russia oligarchs Roman Abramovich, Alisher Usmanov, and Leonid Mikhelson.

The teen told Bloomberg in an interview that he was shocked to see how large the planes these men were flying are.

“The aircrafts these oligarchs have are absolutely crazy,” he said. “Their planes are huge compared to other jets.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)