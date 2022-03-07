Wall Street Journal: Russia Is Recruiting Syrians To Fight In Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) embraces Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on November 20, 2017. Political observers say Russia’s brazen Syria intervention emboldened Putin, giving him a renewed Middle East foothold and helped pave the way for his current attack on Ukraine. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File); Destruction in Syria from over a decade of civil war. (AP Photo/Aleppo Media Center AMC)

Moscow is recruiting Syrians with expertise in urban combat to fight in Ukrainian cities, US officials said, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Russia, which entered the Syrian civil war in 2015, is hoping the Syrian soldiers’ skill in urban combat can aid them in taking over Kyiv, the seat of the Ukrainian government.

According to one US official, some Syrian combatants are already in Russia, preparing to enter Ukraine.

Russia previously hired Chechen combatants, who were reportedly tasked with assassinating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his family members and other prominent Ukrainian figures. One group of Chechen soldiers was eliminated by Ukrainian forces.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)