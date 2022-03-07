The Rebbe Burst Into Tears: “We Must Save The Jews In Ukraine”

The Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel held a discussion on Friday night about the plight of the Jews in Ukraine with Rav Dovid Shlomo Eckstein of Mishmeres Chomosayich and the askan Reb Itamar Meizlish, during which he burst into tears.

“After World War II, the survivors asked where the US Jews were at the time of the war,” the Rebbe said tearfully. “Now, we US Jews are obligated to save all the Jews who are in great danger.”

The discussion continued about various hatzalah plans, including the establishment of mosdos and kehillos in Poland, Hungary, Romania, and other nearby countries. Reb Mezilish, the head of the Hachnasas Orchim Va’ad, took upon himself the responsibility for the logistics. They also discussed preserving the Yiddishkeit of Jews who settle in Israel.

On Shabbos morning, a drasha was delivered in the main shul in Kiryas Yoel about the great obligation to save the Jews in Ukraine, and on Motzei Shabbos, the askanim began hatzalah work at full speed.

On Sunday, a meeting was held in Brooklyn with Chassidish Rabbanim and askanim from many communities, including the famed askan Reb Moshe Margaretten of Skver. Participating in the meeting from the “battlefront” were the Chief Rabbi of Moldova, HaRav Pinchas Saltzman, HaRav Shlomo Bakst of Odessa, Chief Rabbi of Poland Rav Michael Schudrich, HaRav Moshe Pima of Pinsk, Belarus, and others.

It was decided that a delegation from New York would travel to the border crossings and refugee sites in Europe to see up close what the refugees need and how to save as many Jews as possible. Also, a staff of Russian-speaking volunteers was formed who can travel to Ukraine and bring out as many Jews as possible on organized buses.

It should be noted that the two Satmar Hachnasas Orchim buildings in Hungary and Romania are already full of Jewish refugees from Ukraine.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)