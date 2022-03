Two Israeli police officers were stabbed and moderately wounded in a Monday evening attack in Yerushalayim’s Old City.

Police said the terrorist attached the officers near an entrance to the Har Habayis, with the police officers responding with gunfire, killing the Palestinian terrorist.

Magen David Adom said the two cops, both in their 20s, were treated at the scene before being taken to Shaare Tzedek and Mount Scopus Hospital.

