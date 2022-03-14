Lapid: “Russia’s Invasion Without Justification, End Fire & Attacks”

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid Sunday again condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine following a meeting with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu in Bucharest on Sunday morning.

In a joint statement with Aurescu, Lapid said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine “has no justification” and urges Russia to “cease its shelling and attacks and resolve the conflict around the negotiating table.”

“After the meeting, I’ll depart for a tour of one of the Jewish Agency’s refugee centers here in Bucharest,” Lapid said. “From there, I will head to the Siret border crossing, where Foreign Ministry workers are helping refugees escape since almost the first day of the conflict.”

“The Romanian government has been working closely with us and was extremely helpful in helping Israel save as many lives as possible. Jewish children from an orphanage in Odessa, children with cancer who have been sent to Israel for treatment, and thousands of refugees that have escaped through the Siret crossing… their lives have been saved by the cooperation between us,” Lapid said.

I just concluded a working meeting with Romanian Foreign Minister @BogdanAurescu in Bucharest. The Romanian Government has been working closely with us and was extremely helpful in saving many lives. 🇮🇱 🇷🇴 📸: Shlomi Amsalem/GPO pic.twitter.com/vIEA4gCG5i — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) March 13, 2022

Lapid’s condemnation on Sunday was the harshest from an Israeli official since the war began. Lapid has taken the role of condemning Russia while Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expresses support for Ukraine but remains silent about Russia’s role in the war.

Lapid also met with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă.

I just concluded a meeting with Romanian Prime Minister @NicolaeCiuca which dealt with the situation in Ukraine and its impact on Romania. We discussed the situation of refugees at the border and Israel & Romania’s humanitarian aid. 🇮🇱 🇷🇴 📸: Shlomi Amsalem/GPO pic.twitter.com/1MpqMyg9LH — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) March 13, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)