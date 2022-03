Jews around the world pray for the arrival of Mashiach and the World Peace to be ushered in under his leadership. The fulfillment of those yearnings will also bring unity and brotherhood to the Jewish People themselves. Chaverim Kol Yisrael!

WORDS BY: Abie Rotenberg

MUSIC ADAPTED FROM: A Bobover March

COMPOSED BY: Hersh Pinter Zt”l

ARRANGED BY: Doni Gross & Abie Rotenberg

VIDEO CREATED BY: @flashofdesign