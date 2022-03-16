Fourth Shot Probably Only Needed for Elderly and Immunocompromised, Moderna President Says

While Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Sunday that a fourth shot is necessary to counter waning protection against omicron, Moderna’s president doesn’t agree, saying another dose is probably only needed to protect the elderly and immunocompromised.

“For those who are immune-compromised, those who are older adults, over the age of 50 or at least 65, we want to strongly recommend and encourage [a fourth shot], the same way we do with flu vaccines,” Moderna President Stephen Hoge said.

He noted that for some people, COVID has a much higher risk of being deadly, and those people should probably be getting another dose.

“For those who have cancer, COVID can actually be a life-threatening disease, even post-vaccination. I don’t think you want to mess around with that,” he said.

The rest of the public, however, should get to decide whether they want to get another jab.

“Is it necessary? I think that’s a strong word. I think it will provide a benefit to anyone who gets it,” Hoge said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)