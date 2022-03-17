This Week’s Circle Time- PARSHAS TZAV

Circle Time: At Your Shabbos Table is a weekly parshah sheet download brought to you by The Circle.

Here is this week’s parshah sheet, along with a printer-friendly version.

For the colored parshah sheet CLICK HERE.

For the printer-friendly version CLICK HERE.

Have a birthday this month? Inquire about a birthday sponsorship! Have a yahrzeit this month? Want to dedicate a week l’iluy nishmas someone? Honoring someone?Contact [email protected]

Do you know someone who would like to receive the parshah download emailed to them every week? CLICK HERE.

If you would like to get the Circle Time as an attachment please respond to this email.