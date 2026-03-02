Advertise
Direct Hit In Be’er Sheva: 13 Injured In Iranian Missile Barrage [VIDEOS]

Scene of missile impact site in Be'er Sheva. (Israel Police)

A ballistic missile scored a direct hit in the city of Be’er Sheva after Iran fired a barrage at Israel shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday.

Thirteen people were injured, one moderately and the others lightly.  Paramedics are treating the victims at the scene.

There is extensive damage and destruction at the scene, and rescue services are operating at the scene and scanning the area amid concerns about people trapped at the site.

The Be’er Sheva Municipality reported: “Following the siren that was heard throughout the city, a missile fired from Iran hit a neighborhood in Be’er Sheva. Searches are being carried out at the scene. The Be’er Sheva Municipality’s emergency teams are in the field and are working in cooperation with security and rescue forces.”

“We call on residents not to come to the scene of the incident and not to gather there! Professional forces must be allowed to complete their work safely.”

The barrage was carried out in several waves of launches. Sirens were activated in the Dan and Yarkon areas, the Shomron, Jordan Valley, Sharon, Yehuda, Shfela, Judea Lowlands, Western Lachish, and the Lachish regions.

 

 

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

