WATCH: Yanky Kanievksy Speaks Publicly For The First Time

Yanky Kanivesky, the devoted grandson of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, who was constantly by his illustrious grandfather’s side day in and day out for years, spoke publicly for the first time on Monday in an interview with Kan News.

Lacking an understanding of koach HaTorah, kavod haTorah, and daas Torah, secular Israeli news outlets viewed HaRav Chaim, z’tl, as the powerful leader of the Chareidi sector whose every word was heeded, and viewed Yanky Kanievsky, HaRav Chaim’s “gatekeeper,” as a political figure. Some even believed that it was really Yanky who was making the decisions, failing to understand how an elderly man who spent all his time poring over religious tomes could make far-reaching decisions on so many worldly issues.

“First of all, on a personal level, he was my Saba from childhood, and second of all, he was the figure that I strived to emulate in every way,” Yanky began by saying.

Yanky addressed the fact that he was zohech to be the one to bring the questions and issues of the day to his grandfather and how he now feels a huge absence and understands how much HaRav Chaim, z’tl, was needed by Klal Yisrael and how much his advice will be missed.

“It will take a long time to absorb the magnitude of the huge absence he left behind,” he said.

Yanky also spoke about the issue via which most secular Israelis became familiar with HaRav Chaim, z’tl in recent times – the Gadol HaDor’s order to keep schools open during the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, many criticized the decision but the move was subsequently praised by many educational professionals as the negative effects of school closures on children became apparent.

“It wasn’t a political decision, Yanky said. “From the viewpoint of the Rav, z’tl, it was a matter of values and priorities. And davka because the general population wasn’t familiar with the Rav, z’tl, this ignorance led to the mistake [that the decision was a political one and that HaRav Chaim, z’tl, didn’t’ really understand the ramifications of COVID and was influenced in his decision by others].

“Because anyone who knew the Rav, z’tl, knew that nobody influenced him in his decisions, especially in issues related to limmud Torah and the opening and closing of schools which was considered by him to be the most important issue of all,” Yanky emphasized.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)