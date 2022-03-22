END OF AN ERA: HaRav Chaim’s Legendary Bridge Is Dismantled [VIDEOS]

The famed bridge which was specially built for HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, connecting his home to the Lederman shul, was dismantled on Monday night.

The bridge, which was built in 2004, made it easier for the elderly Gadol, z’tl, to walk to the tefillos at Lederman as well as for the many brissos at which he served as the sandak.

Even in the past year, when HaRav Chaim rarely ventured out even to Lederman, he would stand on the bridge for Kiddush Levanah.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, the Kanievsky family had promised the neighbors that the bridge would be immediately dismantled after 120. The promise has now been fulfilled after the bridge was dismantled in middle of the shiva week.

On erev Shabbos, part of the bridge was cut in order that tumas kohanim wouldn’t be transferred from the house to the shul.

Below is a video of HaRav Chaim, z’tl, walking on the bridge in 2014. The video makes it apparent how necessary the bridge was as HaRav Chaim, z’tl, walks the short distance with great difficulty.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)