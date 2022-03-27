“I’ll Be Like Your Father, Come To Me Any Time You Want”

Yair Eckstein, a legal adviser for the Jerusalem municipality, wrote an article about his special relationship with HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, that was published by Kikar H’Shabbat.

“There’s no smile that will fill the void left inside me, extinguished by the light of the fire that warmed my soul,” Eckstein began.

“I was zocheh to get to know my father and teacher HaRav Chaim, z’tl, on a winter evening, on my way to the airport after a long and tiring journey between yeshivos and worlds, between light and darkness, between the street and the Beis Medrash.”

“In a moment of crisis, I decided to leave the Chareidi world behind and seek my fortune across the ocean. I had already purchased a one-way airplane ticket to the US with the goal of finding a job and beginning my life anew but that evening, HaRav Miletsky, Rosh Yeshivas Rashi, said to me: ‘One who takes an eitzah from a Zakein doesn’t fail.'”

“I took his advice and I went to Rechov Rashbam. At the door stood a Jew that I owe tremendous hakaras hatov to – Reb Aryeh Kanievsky, the beloved grandson of the Sar HaTorah – who asked me what I want. I told him that I need to consult with HaRav Kanievsky about my future. He brought me into the Rav’s house.”

“Over ten long minutes I told HaRav Chaim, z’tl, my life story, down to the last details, like a small child that tells about his simple world, on the dilemmas and choices between the Chareidi and Dati world, on shemiras hamitzvos and on our goals in the world – I’ll never forget the smile in his wise and deep eyes and his pat on my cheek.”

“He listened to me, asked me a few questions, and said: ‘Remain in Eretz Yisrael, return to yeshivah and from now I’ll be like your father. Come to me when you want and at any time you want.’ In those words.”

“Since that moment, my life changed. I was 18 and from then on every week or at the minimum, every month, I visited the home of the Rav. I was zocheh to a special closeness with the Rav and the Rebbetzin and I was also zocheh that the Rav was my shadchan – after every date he asked to hear how it went and gave me advice.”

“Sometimes I felt that I was wasting his precious time but he always told me with a smile: ‘Ask my son, ask.'”

“When I told him that I’m getting engaged, he requested that I hold the vort it in his home and told the Rebbetzin to bake a cake and even to invite my family to his home. When I invited him to the chasunah, he asked his grandson, Reb Aryeh Kanievsky, to make Sheva Brachos for me and he’ll attend to share in my simcha. When I told him that it’s too much, he responded: ‘It will be mechabeid your wife.'”

“At every crossroads in my life, the Rav would inquire and advise – for example when I was still a yeshivah bochur I wanted to study law but the Rav told me that I should only begin after I get married. And that’s what I did and he blessed me that I be zochech to be makadeish Shem Shamayim. Before every test I would come to ask for a bracha, and like a merciful father, he would bless me but didn’t forget to ask which daf I’m learning and how my family and I are doing.”

“When he was ready for his afternoon rest, he would hold my hand so I could accompany him to his room and he would always talk to me and tell me segulos or stories about the Chazon Ish and the Steipler. And many times when I would accompany him to his bed and he would put his head on the pillow and see that I’m bending down to hear him, he would immediately pick up the alarm clock that was on the chair next to his bed and tell me to sit down.”

“Whenever I asked him: ‘HaRav, how can I pay you back for what you are for me,’ he would answer: ‘Daven that I’ll have the koach to learn Torah.’ Every time I would tell him that I’m davening for him, he would answer ‘Yasher Koach’ – but who am I?”

“Oy, Tati, my dear father and teacher, my heart hasn’t absorbed the fact that I won’t be zochech to your eitzos or glances.”

“Yehi Ratzon that you be a meleitz yosher for us and for all of orphaned Klal Yisrael.”

