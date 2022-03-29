EXODUS: Residents Fled Manhattan in 2021, Population Down 6.9%

Data analysts from the U.S. Census Bureau said that four of New York City’s five counties losing greater percentages of people almost any other major country in the United States.

An area that saw a particularly large number of residents fleeing was Manhattan, which lost 6.9% of residents between April 2020 and July 2021 – the biggest percentage drop of any major U.S. county.

Manhattan was joined by several other NYC metropolitan area counties on the top-10 for largest population declines.

Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx were all in the top 10 for population declines, as well as Hudson County in New Jersey. Hudson and Queens saw a 3.1% drop in population, while the Bronx was down 3.2% and Brooklyn 3.5%.

In the same timeframe, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx also saw some of the largest population drop purely in numbers.

Manhattan lost 117,375 residents, taking the number 2 spot. Brooklyn and Queens lost 95,022 and 74,321 residents, good for spots four and five, and the Bronx was in spot eight, losing 47,706 residents.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)