“Kol Kevudah” New Initiative Seeks to Increase Tzniyus in Shoe Stores

An organization in Boro Park is sending signs to frum-owned shoe stores in New York and beyond which requests that customers of the shops be mindful of what they do when being fitted for shoes.

The organization, named Kol Kevudah, has been sending out beautiful posters with a message “from the man who fits your child for shoes.”

The poster, written as a poem, states that while the store owner does his best to provide customers with a nice pair of shoes, “but something’s on my mind, I struggle too… I struggle daily with Shmiras Einayim.”

“The view that I have as I crouch on the floor, As I fit your child with one pair of shoes or more. When you cross your legs, the truth I do say, If you knew how it looks you wouldn’t sit that way!”

“Please help me out and sit with care, And I’ll fit your child with the very best pair.”

The posters can be requested by calling Kol Kevudah at 718-633-6002.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)